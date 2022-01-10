Boy seriously injured in 'accidental' shooting at Griffin Heights Apartments, TPD says

A boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot on Basin Street in what police are calling an "accidental shooting" Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred outside but within the Griffin Heights Apartments complex around 2 p.m.

This comes just months after the last accidental shooting, in which a 13-year-old girl inadvertently shot and killed a 17-year-old boy inside a University Courtyard apartment in late October.

Much about Saturday's shooting remains unknown as it's still under investigation, said TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt.

No one is in custody, and the young victim is in stable condition, she added.

It was at least the fifth shooting since the start of the new year. So far in 2022, three people have died and at least three people have been injured in shootings, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Democrat.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Boy shot and seriously injured in accidental shooting Tallahassee