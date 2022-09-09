Boy shot on I-240, rushed to hospital, police say

A child was struck by gunfire on a Memphis interstate just as people were heading home to enjoy their weekend, Memphis Police said.

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. westbound on I-240 near the Lamar Avenue exit, according to police.

A boy was hit by the gunfire and was rushed to Regional One Hospital, police said.

Memphis Police did not give an age for the child but did say that a male juvenile was critically injured.

The investigation shut down two lanes of traffic and the shoulder of the interstate.

Memphis Police said the person who pulled the trigger is still on the run.

If you have any information about this shooting, police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: