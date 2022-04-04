Boy shot in apparent drive-by incident in north central Spokane early Sunday morning

Apr. 3—A boy received life-threatening injuries in an apparent drive-by shooting incident early Sunday morning near North Central High School, Spokane Police reported.

Police received a 911 call around 2 a.m. from a home in the 900 block of West Maxwell Avenue, according to a news release. The caller said his friend had been shot. The juvenile male victim, who was not identified, told police he was lying on a couch in the home and heard gunfire from outside.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries may be life-threatening, police said. The shooting appears to be gang related, according to the news release, and police do no think there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting who has not yet talked to police is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2022-20055313.

The shooting Sunday morning follows an incident Wednesday night in the Garland district when a juvenile male was shot in the foot. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Police said the shooter in that incident fired multiple rounds from the street into a residence.