Boy shot Christmas week in Kansas City, Kansas, was 16. Family raises burial funds

Carlos Ambrozi, who turned 16 in November, has been identified as the most recent shooting victim in Kansas City, Kansas, police announced Monday.

Officers were dispatched at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 2700 block of Stewart Avenue on a call of shots fired in the area, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said at the time.

Ambrozi was declared dead at the scene. No suspect information has yet been released.

Loved ones created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover the funeral expenses for Ambrozi, whom they described as a “loving son.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help loved ones of 16-year-old Carlos Ambrozi, who was fatally shot on Dec. 22, 2021, in Kansas City, Kansas.

“During this incredibly difficult time, let’s come together to provide comfort and support to make the days ahead a bit easier,” the page reads.

By Monday afternoon, the online fundraiser had garnered nearly $3,500 in donations.

Ambrozi was one of seven people killed across the metro area the week of Christmas. Almost all died of gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on Ambrozi’s killing is asked to call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

As of this week, 51 people have been killed in Kansas City, Kansas, this year, according to the police department. Last year the city suffered 55 killings.

