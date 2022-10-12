17-year-old boy shot in Desert Hot Springs, but expected to survive

A Desert Hot Springs police car

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Desert Hot Springs, police said. They called his injuries not life threatening.

People reported hearing gunshots just south of Two Bunch Palms Trail at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but officers who went there didn't find anything, Deputy Police Chief Steven Shaw said.

However, at around 5:30 p.m., staff from the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs called police about a teem who had just come in with a gunshot in his leg.

Officers determined that the boy, who lives in Desert Hot Springs, was shot between Cactus Drive and Agua Dulce Drive, a residential area just west of the Desert Hot Springs Post Office. That's near the trail where people reported hearing shots.

Shaw said police have not identified a suspect.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 17-year-old boy shot near Desert Hot Springs Post Office