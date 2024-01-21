Boy shot, jumps into SUV, Clovis police say. Vehicle is stopped and arrest made

A juvenile was taken to the Fresno hospital early Sunday after he was shot.

Officers with the Clovis Police Department responded just after midnight to the 2600 block of Sierra Madre Avenue for a possible shooting, spokesman Ty Wood said.

A witness told police that the boy was on the ground and then jumped into a dark-colored SUV, with the driver taking off with another person inside.

An officer saw a vehicle that matched the description and pulled the driver over at Shaw and Clovis avenues in the parking lot by a Baskin-Robbins, Wood said.

The officer saw three people inside, with one person intoxicated and a juvenile with a gunshot wound.

The boy was shot in the upper body but had non-life threatening injuries, Wood said.

A second person — an 18-year-old — was taken to the hospital for intoxication.

Officers are investigating the shooting and said a gun was found in the back seat. A shell casing was found along Sierra Madre Avenue.

The 18-year-old was charged with assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm, public intoxication and carrying a concealed weapon.

Wood said that it appears a disturbance took place between the pair, who appear to know each other.

Detectives were canvassing for surveillance video in the neighborhood.

The driver was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clovis police at 559-324-2800.