Boy shot and killed in what Lodi police are calling a ‘targeted incident’

The Lodi Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that killed a child in what authorities described as a “targeted incident.”

Officers went about 11:15 p.m. Saturday to the 600 block of Hale Road after getting a report of a shooting, according to a news release. They found a boy suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The child’s age was unclear. A Lodi officer directed inquiries to a sergeant, who didn’t immediately return a call Sunday afternoon.

No arrests have been made, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department iat 209-333-6727 or Detective Melita Kautz at 209-269-4833. Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling the Lodi Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 or visiting 369crime.com.