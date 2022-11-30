Boy shot at Memphis Sonic across from Kirby High School, police say

A child was hit by gunfire at a popular Memphis fast-food restaurant just feet away from a high school, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened at a Sonic on Kirby Parkway around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

That Sonic is right across the street from Kirby High School.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools confirms that the shooting did not take place on the Kirby High School campus.

That boy was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

MPD said five men wearing ski masks are responsible for shooting the child.

Those men took off in a grey four-door Mercedes, police said.

If you know anything about this shooting, MPD urges you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that results in an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

