Boy shot in Mesa expected to make full recovery; search continues for potentially 'random' shooter

The 13-year-old boy shot Wednesday in Mesa was expected to make a full recovery as police continued their search for a potentially "random" shooter.

The boy was hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder near Alma School Road and Rio Salado Parkway while walking down a street with two friends, according to reporting by The Arizona Republic. The three ran to the wounded boy's home and called 911, according to Det. Richard Encinas with Mesa police.

The boy was released late Wednesday night from the hospital with minor injuries and is home with family as he is expected to make a full recovery, according to a Thursday afternoon email from Encinas.

"The investigation is still ongoing. One of the theories we are exploring is that this could have been completely random," Encinas said in his email.

Police asked anyone with any information on the case to call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.

