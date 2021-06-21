Boy shot at Mt. Washington home after answering knock at door

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
Jun. 20—A boy was shot early Sunday at a Mt. Washington home after Pittsburgh police said he answered a knock at the door.

Officers were called to Natchez Street just before 5 a.m. and found the boy. They used a tourniquet on his wounds and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital in serious but stable condition. Police did not release the boy's age.

Authorities processed evidence at the home and continue to investigate.

