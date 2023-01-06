Boy shot multiple times in West Memphis, police say

A boy was injured after he was shot multiple times Thursday in West Memphis, police said.

According to the West Memphis Police Department, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday to South Avalon Street and found a boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders rendered aid on the boy, who was later taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said.

Police said that the boy is in stable condition.

Police did not provide the boy’s age.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 870-732-7554.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: