A boy was shot and seriously injured Thursday in Tacoma, police reported

A boy was shot Thursday night in the 1500 block of South Ridgewood Avenue, Tacoma police reported.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, TPD wrote on its Twitter feed just before 9 p.m. His age was not released.

The stretch of South 15th Street between Grant and Sprague avenues was shut down while police investigated.

Police reported finding three guns in a nearby alley.

