Boy shot steps from Brooklyn high school

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the ankle just steps from a Brooklyn high school Monday afternoon, cops said.

The boy was walking along Utica Ave. and Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 2:45 p.m. when he heard gunshots, and felt a sharp pain in his ankle, cops said.

The shooting happened near Boys and Girls High School, though it’s not clear if the victim was a student there.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital. Cops have made no arrests.

A Department of Education spokesperson declined to comment, saying it didn’t happen on school grounds and was not “school related.”

With Michael Elsen-Rooney