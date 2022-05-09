Boy shot on turkey hunting trip when gun fires as grandpa loads car, NC cops say

A child was shot when a gun went off during a turkey hunting trip with his grandpa, North Carolina officials said.

The grandfather reportedly was loading items in the car when he closed a door and heard gunfire on Saturday, May 7. That’s when he noticed the boy had been accidentally shot, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

“The grandfather did not have cellular reception in the area, so he drove until obtained reception with 911, followed their instructions and met an ambulance,” officials wrote in a news release.

The grandson was picked up near U.S. Highway 220 Business and Dawson Miller Road in Asheboro, roughly 70 miles west of Raleigh. He was taken to a hospital and later flown to another medical facility, officials said.

The boy is recovering in the hospital after the shooting, which was reported after he and his grandfather hunted for turkeys.

As their hunting trip ended, deputies said the child “had entered the front passenger area of the vehicle and the grandfather was loading the remaining items into the rear of the vehicle.” The grandfather was closing a car door when the child was struck, according to Randolph County officials.

“All evidence collected was consistent with the reported incident,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The incident has been deemed accidental. No charges will be filed.”

