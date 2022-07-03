Boy shot while heading home from party, police searching for suspect

LaGrange police say a juvenile was injured in a shooting on Saturday night.

Investigators say officers went to West Point Street and Sirrine Street on a call of a person shot. When they got to the location, they found a boy who had been shot.

Due to the age of the victim, police have not released his identity.

The victim indicated that he had been at a party in the area and as he was heading home, he was confronted by a person wearing a mask. During the confrontation, he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his injuries are not life-threatening, police say.

Police said the identity of the shooter is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

