Boy shot while heading home from party, police searching for suspect
LaGrange police say a juvenile was injured in a shooting on Saturday night.
Investigators say officers went to West Point Street and Sirrine Street on a call of a person shot. When they got to the location, they found a boy who had been shot.
Due to the age of the victim, police have not released his identity.
The victim indicated that he had been at a party in the area and as he was heading home, he was confronted by a person wearing a mask. During the confrontation, he was shot.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his injuries are not life-threatening, police say.
Police said the identity of the shooter is unknown at this time.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
