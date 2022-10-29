Boy who was stabbed in Spokane Valley is in stable condition, provides suspect description

Oct. 29—The boy who was stabbed multiple times Tuesday near the Centennial Trail in Spokane Valley was in stable condition Thursday morning and provided detectives a description of the person who attacked him.

The boy was intubated at a hospital and was unable to speak with police earlier this week, according to court documents.

The boy told detectives the suspect is a 5-foot-11, thin white man in his mid-30s, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release on Friday. The suspect has a mustache and a "pointy nose." He was reportedly wearing all black clothing except for his shoes, which were described as black Nikes with a white swoosh.

The victim and his 16-year-old friend were shooting a pellet gun Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area near the Spokane River on the 16600 block of East Indiana Avenue, deputies wrote in the court documents.

A police news release on Wednesday said the teenager walked away briefly into the trees. When he returned, he saw the suspect running away and noticed his friend was stabbed, court documents said.

The friend provided a similar description of the attacker to deputies, who were unable to locate the suspect after a search of the area.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Mark Gregory said no arrests have been made.

Detectives are investigating and have not determined a reason for the attack, according to the Friday release. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10142954.