Boy suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ on shooting trip

An 11-year-old boy has suffered “life-changing injuries” on a shooting trip.

Police confirmed a shotgun was discharged on Thursday morning between Catsfield and Ninfield, with the schoolboy rushed to hospital.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested following the shooting.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police told The Telegraph: “An 11-year-old boy was injured when a shotgun was discharged in woodland near Catsfield on Thursday morning (August 31).

“Police and ambulance paramedics were called to the scene between Catsfield and Ninfield at 11.08am.

“The boy was with a party of adults who were rough shooting at the time of the incident and suffered a serious, potentially life-changing wound to his hip. He was airlifted to hospital in London.

“A 54-year-old man from Nottinghamshire was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.”

Rough shooting is a method of live quarry shooting where trained dogs are used to flush game out of the hedgerows, woods or other cover as shooters walk along.

