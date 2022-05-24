Boy surprised at cancer treatment on birthday

Reuters

A Boeing Co executive said there was no need to revamp the cockpit crew alerting system in its forthcoming 737 MAX 10 jet, as the U.S. planemaker races to complete its certification before a year-end deadline. "I personally have no belief that there's any value in changing the 737," Mike Delaney, Boeing's chief aerospace safety officer, told a small group of reporters at its factory north of Seattle. There's no data that says switching to another system is safer, Delaney said, adding that the company was still evaluating its options.