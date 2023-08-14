Teenage boy plunges 100ft from Grand Canyon while trying to avoid tourists

It took nearly two hours and 40 emergency responders to get Wyatt Kauffman to an ambulance

A teenage boy plunged more than 100 feet from the Grand Canyon after he tried to dodge tourists taking photographs.

Wyatt Kauffman, 13, from North Dakota, survived the fall on Tuesday in which he broke nine vertebrae.

“I was up on the ledge and was moving out of the way so other people could take a picture,” he told Phoenix TV station KPNX. “I squatted down and was holding on to a rock. I only had one hand on it.

“It wasn’t that good of a grip. It was kind of pushing me back. I lost my grip and started to fall back.”

Rescue crews had to abseil down the cliff face off the North Rim, at the Bright Angel Point trail, to reach the boy and haul him back up in a large basket.

It took nearly two hours and 40 emergency responders from different agencies to get Mr Kauffman to an ambulance.

He was eventually airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital, where - in addition to his broken vertebrae - he was treated for a collapsed lung, concussion, broken hand and a dislocated finger.

Rescue crews had to abseil down the cliff face off the North Rim of the Grand Canyon - AFP

The teenager, who had been visiting national parks with his mother, was eventually discharged on Saturday and is believed to be heading home.

His father, Brian Kauffman, had stayed behind in North Dakota and described hearing about the accident as “one of the most heart-wrenching phone calls I’ve ever had”.

He continued: “We’re just lucky we’re bringing our kid home in a car in the front seat instead of in a box.

“We’re extremely grateful for the work of everyone. Two hours is an eternity in a situation like that.”

In August last year, a 44-year-old man died at the Grand Canyon when he headed off the main path and fell around 200 feet from Bright Angel Point.

The National Park Service warns that the trail is exposed, narrow and “surprisingly steep”. It says hikers should stay on the designated walkways and stay at least six feet from the drop. KPNX.

