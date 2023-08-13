Boy tells mom that man being arrested in Denny’s sexually assaulted him, CA cops say

A woman told officers arresting a man accused of creating a disturbance in a Denny’s that he’d earlier sexually assaulted her son in the restroom, California police reported.

Officers were called to the Santa Ana restaurant at noon Friday, Aug. 11, for reports that a customer refused to pay and fell asleep in a booth, police said in a news release.

As officers investigated, a woman reported that her son just told her that the man sexually assaulted him in the restroom, police said.

Police arrested the man on sexual assault charges and his bail was set at $1 million, the release said. They believe there may be other victims.

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact detective Anthony Pacheco at 714-245-8352 or apacheco@santa-ana.org. Anonymous tips can be left at 1-855-847-6227.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

