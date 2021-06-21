Boy trapped under Branson roller coaster airlifted to Springfield with serious injuries

A boy was seriously injured Sunday evening after being trapped beneath a roller coaster in Branson, a popular Ozarks tourist destination.

First responders were called to assist an injured coaster rider at about 7:30 p.m. at the Branson Coaster in the 2100 block of West 76 Country Boulevard, according to Branson Fire Rescue.

Representatives for the amusement park could not immediately be reached for comment.

There, they found a 12-year-old boy who was trapped underneath the roller coaster, according to a Facebook post from rescue personnel.

They began giving the boy, who appeared to have serious injuries, immediate medical care, according to Branson Fire Rescue.

After an hour and 40 minutes “on a very difficult technical rescue,” the boy was extricated from the ride and taken by Mercy Life Line helicopter to a hospital in Springfield, according to the Facebook post.

Information regarding how the boy ended up trapped beneath the roller coaster was not immediately available. The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the incident.