Boy uses slingshot to shoot 17-year-old trying to kidnap his sister, Michigan cops say

An 8-year-old girl was hunting for mushrooms in her backyard when someone popped out from the nearby woods, according to Michigan State Police.

The 17-year-old male then grabbed onto the girl, holding her mouth shut, “before a struggle ensued” on Wednesday, May 10, police said.

The girl’s 13-year-old brother saw the attack before his younger sister was able to break free, according to a May 12 news release.

Her brother used his slingshot to shoot the attacker, hitting him in his head and chest, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Alpena Post were called to the home in Alpena Township for an attempted kidnapping, authorities said.

“A description of the suspect was aired, and a family member observed the suspect matching the description fleeing the area,” police said. “Alpena Post Troopers canvassed the area and were able to locate the suspect hiding at a nearby gas station.”

The 17-year-old “had obvious signs of injury sustained from the slingshot with wounds to his head and chest,” authorities said. He was taken into custody.

During his interview with law enforcement, the teen said he “planned on severely beating the victim,” according to the release.

The teen has since been charged with attempted kidnapping/child enticement, attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault and battery. He’s being charged as an adult, police said, and being held on a $150,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 17.

Alpena Township is in the northeast corner of Michigan’s lower peninsula.

