Boy walks up to altar during pope's audience
Pope Francis had an unexpected visitor during his weekly address, when a small boy joined him on the podium during a general audience.
Nicholas Alahverdian, who has been living in Scotland as Arthur Knight, is facing a new criminal charge in Utah.
An anti-immigration group has scored a legal victory in its federal lawsuit arguing the Biden administration violated environmental law when it halted construction of the U.S. southern border wall and sought to undo other immigration policies by former President Donald Trump. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled last week that a lawsuit brought by the Massachusetts Coalition for Immigration Reform against three federal agencies can proceed, at least in part. The Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington, D.C.-based group advocating for less immigration that filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Massachusetts coalition, cheered the decision.
Liz Cheney has lost to her Donald Trump-backed opponent, Harriet Hageman, in a Republican primary for Wyoming's lone U.S. House. Trump had made defeating Cheney a top goal since she voted to impeach him for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection. (Aug. 17)
"Everything points to a manmade catastrophe," one environmental expert tells CBS News, as 100 tons of dead fish are removed from the Oder River.
NASA's new moon rocket has arrived at the launch pad for its first test flight. The 322-foot rocket emerged Tuesday night from its mammoth hangar at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. (Aug. 17)
STORY: ''In the hearing we talked about the dialogue between old and young, this child was brave, and he remains calm!'', Pope Francis said smiling.As the weekly audience continued the child was allowed to stay roaming around the podium.
The Department of Labor found the rapper's Boss Wings Enterprises made minimum wage violations by forcing paycheck deductions for cash register shortages and uniforms
The lawsuit represents more than 100 people, including minors, who were alleged to have been sexually assaulted by 88 priests and staff working at the Quebec diocese starting in 1940, according to a court document and a news release issued by the Arsenault Dufresne Wee firm which filed the class action. In the filing in Quebec Superior Court, an anonymous complainant alleges Ouellet inappropriately touched her, including by rubbing her shoulders and back, and made comments that made her feel uncomfortable.
Arizona will get less water from the drought-stricken Colorado River as the federal government will impose deeper cuts. Here's what to know.
More massive explosions and fires hit a military depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.
The cuts represent about 16% of the airline's November schedule.
But what policies will make children safe when evil is all around us. [Opinion]
Shocking video shows a good Samaritan coming to the rescue of an elderly man being attacked and robbed in Hollywood.
Tim Burton’s Addams family reboot, Wednesday, is slated to release on Netflix at the end of this year, and ahead of the highly-anticipated eight-episode series, the Addams family cast transformations have been revealed — and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia Addams is a stunningly spooky delight. In a black and white photo shared on the streaming giant’s […]
The fast-food giant keeps taking the Whopper places it has never gone and the latest menu item may be the most unique off all.
Storylines, a new residential community at sea, will launch its first ship in 2024 with residences starting at $1 million for the ship's lifetime.
The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month.
Tennessee Department of CorrectionA woman who shared a kiss with a prisoner during a visitation in Tennessee has been charged with murder after the inmate died shortly after their exchange.Rachel Dollard was taken into custody over the weekend by special agents from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department, the TDOC confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. She is accused of smuggling drugs into the Turney Center Industrial Complex.Dollard is facing ch
A woman is accusing an airline of "gender discrimination" after she says she was barred from entering from its business class lounge because of her outfit.
“Yesterday my world ended.”