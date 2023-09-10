Boy walks to hospital after being shot in New Haven

A boy was shot in New Haven and walked to the hospital for treatment early Sunday, police said.

Police were called about 4:26 a.m. after a juvenile walked into Yale New Haven Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to the New Haven Police Department.

The boy, whose age was not released, told police that he was shot near Printers Lane and then walked to the hospital, police said.

“Unfortunately, the victim couldn’t provide details about the suspect responsible for the incident,” police said in a statement.

Investigators canvassed the area and found multiple fired cartridge casings in the area of Printers Lane and Ella T. Grassy Boulevard, where a ShotSpotter had been activated for an alert of gunshots, police said.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene to investigate.

Medical personnel told police that the boy’s injuries were non-life-threatening and that his condition was stabilized, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who had any information was asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.