Missing 14-year-old Aiden Troiano of Holmdel.

HOLMDEL - A 14-year-old boy who went missing from his home Thursday has returned, police said.

Aiden Troiano was last seen at his home at 4 p.m. that day, according to township police.

He came back home shortly after leaving, police said.

