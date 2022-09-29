A boy and woman are dead in West Peoria double homicide, Peoria County sheriff says

The Peoria County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people in West Peoria as homicides, the sheriff said Thursday morning.

Sheriff Chris Watkins said at 8:18 a.m. deputies were called to the 100 block of North Cedar Street in West Peoria after a 911 call originated there. Once they arrived, they found a boy and an adult woman dead inside the home.

An adult man has been detained, the sheriff said, but he declined to give any more information regarding that person or how the two people died. The matter remains under investigation. Watkins said more information would be released later.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood deferred all questions to Watkins but said he would provide an update later in the day.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria County sheriff investigates death of woman, boy in West Peoria