Is Boyaa Interactive International Limited (HKG:434) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Today we'll evaluate Boyaa Interactive International Limited (HKG:434) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Boyaa Interactive International:

0.046 = CN¥100m ÷ (CN¥2.6b - CN¥426m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Boyaa Interactive International has an ROCE of 4.6%.

Is Boyaa Interactive International's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Boyaa Interactive International's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 14% average in the Entertainment industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Boyaa Interactive International stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

We can see that, Boyaa Interactive International currently has an ROCE of 4.6%, less than the 11% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Boyaa Interactive International's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:434 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 18th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Boyaa Interactive International? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Boyaa Interactive International's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Boyaa Interactive International has total liabilities of CN¥426m and total assets of CN¥2.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 16% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.