Boyce Thompson Arboretum is celebrating 100 years. Here's what's planned

This year commemorates the centennial of the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, the oldest and largest botanical garden in Arizona, located near Superior. Various events are planned throughout the year to celebrate this significant milestone.

The Boyce Thompson Arboretum covers almost 400 acres of land and features over 20,000 different plants from around the world. With approximately 145,000 visitors each year, it is renowned for its diverse plant life and holds cultural significance for the state of Arizona. The garden was initially established in 1924 by William Boyce Thompson, a mining engineer originally from Montana.

William Boyce Thompson, while holding a prominent position in the American Red Cross, recognized the importance of food sustainability and security. This recognition fueled his philanthropic efforts in the field of plant science, aligning with his passion for social justice.

"He knew he wanted to invest in a way for food to be sustainably grown," said Shelbi Storms, assistant director of the Boyce Thompson Arboretum.

In the early 1920s, Thompson constructed a winter home called the Picket Post House on the land overlooking Queen Creek. This historical residence still stands within the acreage of gardens inside the arboretum.

Over time, the arboretum has expanded to offer 5 miles of dog-friendly walking trails, specialty tours, rotating exhibits, membership opportunities, and various events and activities for guests to enjoy throughout the year.

Throughout its centurylong history, the botanical garden has undergone various activities, such as expanding to include rare plant specimens from the Wallace Desert Garden in 2020 and experiencing an emergency evacuation due to the 2021 Telegraph Fire. Additionally, the garden and its historic buildings onsite are listed under the National Register of Historic Places.

Run by a nonprofit institution, Storms believes the arboretum stands as "a pillar within the town of Superior."

"The arboretum has been an integral role here in our community for its whole tenure," Storms said. "From providing jobs for local residents to also being a respite for those locally, we've been a staple in the community throughout that time."

The centennial celebration officially commenced in September of the previous year with the "100 Tree Spree." This event, in collaboration with local communities, schools, and organizations, involved the planting of 100 native trees throughout the Valley.

Throughout 2024, Boyce Thompson Arboretum will be hosting a variety of events, attractions and features that are free with admission, in honor of its centurylong history.

What are the events?

Then and Now History Installation, through October 2024: A special exhibition that demonstrates the history and growth of Boyce Thompson Arboretum. Historical photos are placed throughout the arboretum, allowing guests to view, "then and now."

Spiny Splendor: Hedgehog Cactus Art Exhibit, through October 2024: A large garden art exhibit showcasing the Boyce Thompson Hedgehog Cactus in addition to displays of fiberglass sculptures decorated by local artists.

Legacy Tour, through April 2024: A docent-led tour highlighting the history of the arboretum and the realization of Colonel Thompson’s vision through key contributors throughout the decades.

Founder's Celebration, Sunday, March 24, 2024: Arboretum visitors will honor founder Col. Thompson with a party, including live music, an interactive photo booth, scavenger hunt, and more.

Sustainability Programming, June 2024 – September 2024: Boyce Thompson Arboretum leadership will host a collaborative discussion with key thought leaders around sustainability education programs.

Second annual Green Gala, October 2024: An open event highlighting and celebrating champions of sustainability along with auctioning pieces from the Hedgehog Cactus Art Exhibit.

Looking ahead, the arboretum aims to uphold Thompson's legacy of sustainability and agricultural advancement. Its mission is to "inspire appreciation and stewardship of desert plants, wildlife, and ecosystems through education, research, and conservation."

"Our founder, Col. William Boyce Thompson realized 100 years ago what we still believe today: all life depends on plants." the arboretum shared in a statement.

"We want to bring our mission to the community and help people continue to learn, understand and truly appreciate the desert environment," Storms said. "And to grow along with us within the next 100 years."

