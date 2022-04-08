Boyd Commonwealth's Attorney files informations against three

Apr. 8—CATLETTSBURG — In lieu of a grand jury last week, the Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office filed informations against three.

An information is like an indictment, in the sense that it is a formal statement of charges that moves a case into the circuit court. However, unlike an indictment, an information is filed directly by the prosecutor and does not go through a grand jury.

In some jurisdictions, like Maryland, informations are usually issued as place holders until the case is taken to a grand jury. In other jurisdictions, like West Virginia, they're typically filed because a deal had been struck prior to taking the case to a grand jury.

In Kentucky, the information is used to pave the way towards a quick plea deal. To be charged by information, the defendant must waive their right to have the case heard by a grand jury.

Anyone named in an information should be presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The following were charged via information last week:

Christopher L. Shannon, 35, of Ashland, was charged with one count of reckless driving, one count of second-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of first-offense possession of a first-degree substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

David A. Phillips, 51, of South Shore, was charged with a sole count of first-offense failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

Samantha A. Wheeler, 32, of Ashland, was charged with one count of first-offense possession of a first-degree substance, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

