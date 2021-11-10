Boyd Fiscal looks into new jail

Nov. 10—CATLETTSBURG — After pouring nearly $2 million into jail renovations in recent years, the Boyd County Fiscal Court is now looking at whether it's just cheaper to build a new detention center.

At Tuesday's meeting, the fiscal court unanimously approved a feasibility study into what a new jail would cost and what savings could be had from utilities in a newer facility.

The $28,000 study is "long needed," Commissioner Keith Watts said. Commissioner Larry Brown said it was "past time to do something like this" and implied the study will show a new jail would be cheaper.

Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the study "is the best route forward" in assessing what the county should do with the jail.

The Boyd County Detention Center was built 30 years ago, with an addition constructed in 2006, according to the jail website. Jailer Bill Hensley said looking into building a new one has been in the works for a while.

"We're still needing $400,000 in plumbing upgrades and HVAC work," he said. "The facility is not green and it costs in heating and cooling. Plus with a capacity of 206 beds, it's less than ideal."

Hensley said the safety aspect of the jail is another concern. Right now, the jail has multiple levels, which makes response time a bit harder for deputy jailers. Most modern jails are of single-story construction for that very reason, Hensley said.

"The DOJ recommended we have a single-story jail for both staff and inmate safety," Hensley said.

At the current jail, there are also issues with having space for programming, Hensley said. While a jail's role is to hold people for pretrial matters and for misdemeanor sentences, Hensley said having programs in addiction treatment, job training and life skills at the jail level can help curb recidivism.

"Right now, people are leaving jail and returning to the same situations they were in prior to their incarceration," Hensley said. "If we can do something to help that transition, that's a win."

While the study is the high-ticket item for the jail, here are some moves the court made on the jail:

—The court unanimously approved an addition to a contract with Southern Health Partners for a licensed practitioner nurse specializing in mental health to do screenings and offer treatment to mentally ill inmates. Hensley said the service will cost $30,000 and will be paid for out of the commissary fund.

—The court unanimously approved the jail accept a grant from Voices of Hope, a University of Kentucky initiative for combatting opioid addiction. The grant will allow for a life coach to be on site to help inmates get into addiction treatment when they are released from the jail, get their Medicaid card reactivated and to get an identification card. Hensley said it will help with the transition for inmates leaving the jail walls and would be at no cost to the county.

—The court unanimously approved a reduction in the telephone fees at the jail, in a contract with Global Tel*Link Corporation. The rate was lowered by the Federal Communications Commission, but had to be formally revised in the document.

