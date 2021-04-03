Boyd Gaming Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $61.53 per share and the market cap of $6.9 billion, Boyd Gaming stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Boyd Gaming is shown in the chart below.


Boyd Gaming Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued
Boyd Gaming Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Boyd Gaming is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Boyd Gaming has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, which which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. The overall financial strength of Boyd Gaming is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Boyd Gaming is poor. This is the debt and cash of Boyd Gaming over the past years:

Boyd Gaming Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued
Boyd Gaming Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Boyd Gaming has been profitable 5 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $2.2 billion and loss of $1.2 a share. Its operating margin of 8.67% better than 77% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Boyd Gaming's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Boyd Gaming over the past years:

Boyd Gaming Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued
Boyd Gaming Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Boyd Gaming's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Boyd Gaming's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -14.8%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Boyd Gaming's return on invested capital is 2.42, and its cost of capital is 10.59. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Boyd Gaming is shown below:

Boyd Gaming Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued
Boyd Gaming Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

In short, The stock of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Boyd Gaming stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Fully vaccinated people can travel: CDC

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that with precautions like wearing masks, avoiding crowds and social distancing, fully vaccinated people can travel again.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • Taiwan: Dozens killed as train crashes and derails in tunnel

    At least 50 people are dead and scores more injured in the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

  • Disney's 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' airs on Star Wars Day, May 4—here's how to watch it

    Disney's upcoming animated series "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" follows a unique squad of clones in the aftermath of the Clone War—here's how to watch it.

  • India pushes back deadline for coal-fired utilities to adopt new emission norms

    India has pushed back deadlines for coal-fired power plants to adopt new emission norms by up to three years, and allowed utilities that miss the new target to continue operating after paying a penalty, according to a government notice. India had initially set a 2017 deadline for thermal power plants to install Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) units that cut emissions of sulphur dioxides. The new order dated April 1 from the environment ministry says plants near populous regions and the capital New Delhi will have to comply by 2022, while utilities in less polluting areas have up to 2025 to comply or retire units.

  • Photos: U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack; suspect shot dead

    A car slammed into a security barricade near the Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another. The knife-wielding driver was fatally shot.

  • Officer William Evans, killed in Friday's attack at Capitol, described as 'wonderful guy'

    Capitol Police announced the loss of another officer and injuries to a second in a new attack after a 25-year-old man rammed his car into a barricade.

  • The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in April, including a new 'Law and Order'

    NBC's new "Law and Order" series, "Organized Crime," premieres on Thursday and is the most anticipated new show of April.

  • Companies Condemn Georgia's Restrictive Voting Law Amid Pressure Campaign From Advocates

    Companies are taking forceful stances against Georgia's new election law following weeks of pressure from advocates to speak out

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • Biden says his new infrastructure plan could create 19 million new jobs

    In Friday remarks, Biden said his new infrastructure package could add millions of jobs, although the economy was already on course to add millions.

  • Suu Kyi may not be aware of Myanmar situation: lawyer

    Min Min Soe, who is representing the deposed leaders, said she was not able to inform them about what was happening outside and is not allowed to meet her clients in person.Their hearing was adjourned until April 12, Min Min Soe told reporters. Suu Kyi and Win Myint were arrested hours before the military's February 1 coup on several charges their allies say are fabricated.Her chief lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters by telephone that Suu Kyi, three of her deposed cabinet ministers and a detained Australian economic adviser, Sean Turnell, were charged a week ago in a Yangon court under the official secrets law, adding he learned of the new charge two days ago.A conviction under the law can carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years.Hundreds of civilians have been killed in protests against the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

  • Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny pledge prison protest unless a doctor of his choice sees him

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday they would stage a rolling protest outside his prison next week unless he is examined by a doctor of his choice and given what they regard as proper medicine. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, has complained of acute back and leg pain and accused authorities of refusing him access to his chosen doctor and of declining to supply him with the right medicine for a condition he has joked darkly could deprive him of the use of both legs. Members of the Doctors Alliance trade union, a group the authorities regard as opposition activists, said in a video released on Friday that they would demonstrate outside Navalny's prison on Tuesday unless he gets to see the doctor he wants and the medicine he needs by the end of Monday.

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.

  • Children take centre stage at pope's scaled-back Good Friday service

    Pope Francis presided at a scaled back "Way of the Cross" service held in an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday due to coronavirus restrictions, listening as children recounted their fears and dreams. It was the second consecutive year that the "Via Crucis" procession, commemorating the last hours in Jesus' life, was not held at Rome's ancient Colosseum since the modern-day Easter tradition was re-introduced by Pope Paul VI in 1964. Candles in the form of a huge cross dotted an empty St. Peter's Square as about only 200 people took part, sitting on either side of the pope immediately in front of St. Peter's Basilica.

  • Dodgers begin season in bizarre fashion in loss to Colorado Rockies

    The Dodgers fall to the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on opening day in a bizarre game that had costly defensive mistakes.

  • Amid glow open day, cloud looms over MLB All-Star Game

    Amid the glow of baseball's opening day, there is a cloud looming over the All-Star Game still more than three months away. Georgia’s new voting law — which critics say unfairly limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color — has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta. The game is set for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County.

  • OnPolitics: The battle over 2024 has already started

    Biden has criticized efforts in Republican-led state legislatures, including Georgia's, to pass election bills making access to the ballot box more difficult.

  • Deliveroo's IPO flop may rattle tech hopefuls

    It could be a wakeup call for hopeful tech startups. Deliveroo is licking its wounds after a disastrous IPO. Its shares slumped around 30 percent on their debut Wednesday (March 31), and were still languishing at lows a day later. Market watchers say it could be confirmation that investors are growing wary of buying shares in firms that have yet to turn a profit. Because the food delivery app is not the only to struggle of late. A quarter of the top 20 equity listings this year are trading at or below their offer price. Polish e-commerce logistics firm InPost debuted strongly in Amsterdam, but is now 10% below its listing price. Cloud platform DigitalOcean sank 12% on its Wall Street debut last week. Chinese tech giant Baidu and video site Bilibili have both endured tepid listings. One analyst told Reuters the wind has turned on all tech stocks, saying investors are now keen on cheaper shares that should benefit from a global recovery. Market debuts by more traditional firms with a history of profits have fared better. UK shoemaker Dr Martens is up around a fifth on its listing price. German used-car platform AUTO1 is also well up. Hopeful firms are still lining up to do offerings, however. Dutch tech firm WeTransfer and Swedish payments company Klarna are both poised for European listings. And analysts say investors are still sitting on plenty of cash, keen to do deals. Even so, some may feel it's time to pause and assess, before committing their billions.

  • Rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims belies improving labor market conditions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, though the labor market recovery is gaining traction as economic activity picks up, driven by increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus. That was confirmed by other data on Thursday showing a measure of manufacturing activity soared to its strongest level in more than 37 years in March, with employment at factories the highest since February 2018. Initial claims have been distorted by backlogs, multiple filings and fraud, making it difficult to get a clear signal on the labor market's health from the weekly data.