- By GF Value





The stock of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $61.53 per share and the market cap of $6.9 billion, Boyd Gaming stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Boyd Gaming is shown in the chart below.





Boyd Gaming Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Boyd Gaming is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Boyd Gaming has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, which which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. The overall financial strength of Boyd Gaming is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Boyd Gaming is poor. This is the debt and cash of Boyd Gaming over the past years:

Boyd Gaming Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Boyd Gaming has been profitable 5 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $2.2 billion and loss of $1.2 a share. Its operating margin of 8.67% better than 77% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Boyd Gaming's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Boyd Gaming over the past years:

Story continues

Boyd Gaming Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Boyd Gaming's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Boyd Gaming's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -14.8%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Boyd Gaming's return on invested capital is 2.42, and its cost of capital is 10.59. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Boyd Gaming is shown below:

Boyd Gaming Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

In short, The stock of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Boyd Gaming stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

