Boyd grand jury indicts robbery suspect, others

May 24—CATLETTSBURG — A 29-year-old man accused of getting physical with an employee while shoplifting was indicted this week on a second-degree robbery charge.

Garrett R. Cole, of no fixed address, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree robbery in connection with an April 18 incident at the South Ashland Food Fair.

If convicted, Cole could face up to 10 years in prison.

An indictment is a formal accusation, typically of a felony. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were also indicted this week by the grand jury:

—Jarid Bradshaw, 19, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree assault.

—Christopher Williams, 37, Ararsheo Butler, 30, and Destinie Scott, 28, all of Ashland, were indicted on trafficking charges. Williams, Scott and Butler were all charged with first-offense fentanyl trafficking, first-offense cocaine trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Williams and Butler were also indicted on two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

—Harlan D. Hall, 52, of Tram, was indicted on a sole count of shoplifting between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

—Colt R. Pack, 40, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and resisting arrest.

—Mark A. Devaney, 53, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-offense simple possession of meth, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a couple traffic violations.

—Justin Coon, 22, and Liam Lyons, 20, both of Ashland, were indicted on charges of auto theft and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. Coon was also charged with first-degree fleeing by motor vehicle, first-degree fleeing on foot and several traffic violations.

—Tina G. Gillespie, 47, of Portsmouth, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.