Boyd grand jury issues few indictments

Henry Culvyhouse, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
·1 min read

Jun. 16—CATLETTSBURG — A grand jury sitting in Catlettsburg issued indictments in several cases this week, mainly related to narcotics and jail contraband.

One man, Gordon King, has two cases on him relating to what he did to get to jail and what he did in jail, court records show.

King, 35, address unknown, was indicted in connection to a June 5 incident on charges of failure to carry insurance, driving on dead tags, driving without a license and first-offense simple possession of a meth.

In a separate case relating to a June 7 incident, King was indicted alongside Earnest R. Daniels, 35, of Catlettsburg, and Joe Bentley, 60, of no fixed address, on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

An indictment is merely an accusation and should not be mistaken for an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were indicted this week:

—Koolen S. Burnett, 18, of Wurtland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Toni M. Bobbitt, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-degree burglary and one count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com

