Boyd grand jury issues five indictments

Apr. 16—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury only issued a handful of indictments this week, according to court records.

On April 12, the grand jury issued indictments in five cases.

One man indicted, 49-year-old Kevin Tussey, is accused of slapping an Ashland Police officer's glasses during an April 4 arrest. The Ashland man — who was originally booked on a public intoxication charge — smacked the officer in the face during a scuffle while being placed into lockup at the county jail, according to court records.

Tussey was indicted Tuesday on charges of third-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. If convicted, he faces between one and five years in prison.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation of a felony found by a grand jury, a group of citizens called together to establish probable cause for a crime. Typically, a case starts in the district court and is heard by the grand jury — if they issue an indictment, the case is sent to the circuit court for adjudication.

Sometimes the grand jury will hear the evidence in a case without the charges going through district court first — this is called a direct indictment, and is typically done when a suspect is held in jail on another set of charges, or as a result of a long-term investigation by authorities.

A defendant can waive his or her right to have their case heard by a grand jury and have the prosecutor file a charge to send it to circuit court. This is called a criminal information — typically, it's a bellwether for a quick resolution to the charges.

The following people were indicted:

—Charles Burns, 39, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of simple possession of marijuana.

—Tyler L. Cole, 25, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, one count of second-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

—Austin M. Sharp, 26, of Grayson, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

—Joshua D. Mullins, 35, of Ironton, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

The following man was charged via a criminal information:

—Jeffrey L. Vanhoose, 55, of Ashland, was charged via information on one count of first offense simple possession of heroin.

