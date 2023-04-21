Boyd grand jury issues indictments

Apr. 21—CATLETTSBURG — This past week, a Boyd County grand jury got to work issuing indictments against various defendants.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were indicted Tuesday:

—Gaylord S. Stone, 59, of Grayson, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of second-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations.

—James E. Blankenship, 47, of Cannonsburg, was indicted on two counts of first-offense trafficking in marijuana between 8 ounces and 5 pounds.

—Robert S. Gross, 54, of Chino, California, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree criminal mischief.

—Jody Gamble, 47, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

—Ian J. Lewis, 48, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI and one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.

—Tony L. Halcomb, 54, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication and one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.

—Alicia M. Wiseman, 26, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—David R. Reeves, 54, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

