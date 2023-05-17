Boyd grand jury releases indictments

May 17—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury released indictments Tuesday regarding a number of recent felony cases in the county, including but not limited to an Ashland man accused of striking a police officer in the facial area, rendering a laceration.

Brian R. Helms, 38, of Ashland, was charged by indictment with one count of first-degree assault of a police officer, one count of public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and one count of fleeing or evading police, first degree.

Helms allegedly wrapped a belt around his hand during an altercation with an Ashland Police officer and made contact with the peace officer's eye.

The incident occurred on or about May 6, according to court records.

An indictment is not a conviction of guilt and all individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is a statement of probable cause, not a judgment indicating guilt.

An indictment is issued by a grand jury, which is comprised of 12 citizens selected from the community. An indictment can only be issued if nine of the 12 agree with evidence presented by the County Commonwealth's Attorney — Rhonda Copley in Boyd County.

The following subjects were charged through indictment:

—Bethany Nicole Davis, 38, of Ashland, with one count of criminal abuse, second-degree, child 12 years of age or under.

—Brandon T. Hanford, 21, of Ashland, with one count of failure to illuminate head lamps, one count of no/expired registration receipt, one count of no/expired registration plates, one count of failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, one count of non operators/moped license, one count of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense, one count of resisting arrest, one count of menacing and one count of drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.

Hanford was also charged through indictment with one count of promoting contraband, first-degree.

—Kody M. Robles, address unknown, with one count of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (heroin) and one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree.

—Joshua R. Montgomery, 43, of Catlettsburg, with one count of reckless driving, one count of wanton endangerment, first-degree, one count of fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle, first-degree, one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first-offense, aggravating circumstance, one count of failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense, one count of improper registration plate, one count of no/expired registration plates, one count of possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle and one count of failure to wear a seat belt.

