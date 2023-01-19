Is Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Potentially Undervalued?

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the TSX. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Boyd Group Services’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Boyd Group Services?

Good news, investors! Boyd Group Services is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$309.65, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Boyd Group Services’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Boyd Group Services?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Boyd Group Services. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BYD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BYD for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BYD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Boyd Group Services as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Boyd Group Services (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Boyd Group Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

