Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Boyd Group Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$81m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$435m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Boyd Group Services has an ROCE of 5.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 7.9%.

View our latest analysis for Boyd Group Services

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Boyd Group Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Boyd Group Services here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Boyd Group Services doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 5.0%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Boyd Group Services' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Boyd Group Services in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 99% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Boyd Group Services we've found 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Boyd Group Services isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

