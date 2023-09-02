Boyd indictments include drug smuggling, sexual abuse

Sep. 1—CATLETTSBURG — A Louisa woman was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for attempting to smuggle drugs into the Boyd County Detention Center.

Jessica Watkins, 42, was indicted on four counts of first-degree promoting contraband after an intake officer reportedly recovered four different types of "dangerous contraband" packaged in Watkins's nether regions.

The packaging, according to court documents, wasn't fully concealed and subsequently was located during intake after Watkins was transferred by Greenup County Detention Center to Boyd County.

Watkins's haul allegedly included 11 Tramadol pills (a narcotic used to treat pain), 14 Gabapentin (an anti-convulsant medication that can cause a slight high when abused), 14 whole and 12 partial Xanax bars (designed to treat anxiety disorders but a popular recreational drug) and a small quantity of marijuana.

If convicted, each count of promoting contraband carries a maximum punishment of up to five years.

An indictment is not an indication of absolute guilt, rather a grand jury (comprised of one's peers) was presented evidence and decided the prosecution or complaining officer had a solid enough case to pursue conviction.

It's important to note, a wise local attorney (Brian Hewlett) once said every person ever found innocent of a crime was once indicted.

During plea negotiations some of the following charges will be amended or dismissed based on a person's admission of guilt.

The two full moons in the month of August may have played a part in a busy session for the grand jury, who issued the following official charges:

—Adam Ellsworth, 22, of Ashland, was directly indicted on a sole count of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12 — a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Ellsworth's bond is set at $100,000 cash.

—Michael G. Copley, 67, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of harassment, first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree criminal trespassing.

—Joshua D. Adams, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-degree trafficking less than 2 grams of methamphetamine and trafficking carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, a class D and C felony. Adams is held on a $100,000 cash only bond and an older probation violation, according to online records.

—Timothy C. Ray, 44, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on charges of simple possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Randall D. Hicks, 44, of Flatwoods, was indicted on first-degree trafficking more than 2 grams of methamphetamine and first-degree trafficking carfentanil or fentanyl. Hicks is held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

—Arlan Hodge, III, 34, of Breeden, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, receiving stolen property and other traffic violations.

—Josh Dalton, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of methamphetamine.

—Brenda K. Bailey, 49, of Ashland was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and DUI.

—Anrico D. Barbour, 45, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of aggravated DUI, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license.

In a separate case, Barbour was charged by the grand jury with receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more.

—Jeremy C. Webb, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of aggravated trafficking more than 10 grams of carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives. He is held on a $100,000 cash bond.

—Christopher D. Lawson, 39, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of DUI (third offense), simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com