Boyd indictments include drug trafficking

Mar. 16—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury found sufficient evidence to issue formal charges against the following defendants.

Among this week's indictments include trafficking controlled substances, drug possession, strangulation and dating violence.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt, therefore the following people remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

—Christa D. Brown, 45, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and lesser traffic related offenses.

—Stephanie A. Carter, 52, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of simple possession methamphetamine.

—Anthony R. Whitley, 51, of Ashland, was indicted on charges simple possession of methamphetamine and other traffic-related offenses.

—Jonathan H. Bullen, 35, of no listed address, was indicted on charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree dating violence assault.

—Jeremy C. Webb, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of driving on a DUI suspended license, trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Richard D. Webb, 46, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of tampering with a witness.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com