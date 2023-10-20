Boyd indictments include two stabbing suspects

Oct. 20—CATLETTSBURG — A grand jury in Boyd County issued indictments this week against two men implicated in separate stabbing incidences.

The two stabbings last week occurred within a 24-hour period, resulting in one man being stabbed in the face and another being life-flighted to a nearby hospital.

Steven Ray Pyles, 38, of Ashland was indicted on a sole count of first-degree assault, a class B felony, after police say he slashed a man's face during an altercation around 9 p.m. on Oct. 9.

According to previous reports, the victim and an eyewitness identified Pyles as the assailant and aggressor of the altercation in the 1200 block of 13th Street.

Pyles was booked into Boyd County Detention Center and is held on a $75,000 cash bond.

The following day around 5 p.m., Ashland Police responded to yet another stabbing incident across town in the 3100 block of Railroad Avenue.

According to a press release by APD, an adult male was discovered with a stab wound to his chest, resulting in the man being transported via helicopter to a local trauma center.

Following an investigation, police arrested Jesus Montanez, 69, of Ashland.

The grand jury also returned a sole count of first-degree assault for Montanez.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt, rather a grand jury found sufficient evidence for the Commonwealth to pursue prosecution.

The individuals listed below remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

-Nathaniel P. Perkins, 28, of Ashland, was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to previous reports, Perkins was identified in security footage firing a handgun into the air near the patio area at Tomcats Bourbon and Brew House on Oct. 2.

-Brad M. Barker, 38, of Flatwoods, was indicted on charges of simple possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Robert M. Stevens, 29, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of trafficking fentanyl on three separate occasions. According to the indictment, Stevens is accused of also possessing a firearm during the commission of the drug sales.

-Larry M. Rowe, 44, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of possessing methamphetamine and other traffic-related misdemeanors.

-Rachel Mitchell, 47, of no listed address, was indicted on charges of resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine.

-Payton G. Haddix, 27, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, trafficking between 8 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an unspecified drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a prescription drug without its original container.

-Jack B. McCague, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of identity theft.

-Anita M. Rutter, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of third-degree burglary and fleeing or evading police on foot.

-Lloyd W. Epps, 62, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of methamphetamine.

-Kale Thomas, 38, of Warren, Michigan, was indicted on charges of trafficking heroin, trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Randall L. Bowen, 55, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of trafficking carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

-Donovan P. Smith, 24, of Louisville was charged with a sole count of a persistent felony sentence enhancer.

According to the indictment, Smith currently faces felony trafficking charges while having previous felony convictions of trafficking and assaulting a corrections employee.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com