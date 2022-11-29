Boyd issues indictments right before Thanksgiving

Nov. 29—CATLETTSBURG — Just two days before Thanksgiving, the Boyd County grand jury got to work issuing indictments on nine people, according to court records.

The indictments were a hodge-podge of assault and drug cases, stemming from incidents mainly in October and November.

One man, Lakin S. Allen, 35, is accused of assaulting police in a case brought by the Boyd County Sheriff's Office. According to the indictment, Allen was charged with resisting arrest, three counts of third-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.

The incident occurred on Nov. 15, according to court records.

An indictment is merely an accusation and should not be viewed as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Here are some more indictments issued by the grand jury:

—Judith M. Napier, 31, of Scott Depot, West Virginia, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Robert D. Halley, 54, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of second-offense simple possession of meth and one count of failure to wear a seat belt.

—Teresa Whitt, 54, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—David Stapleton, 40, of Flatwoods, was indicted on one count of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

—Luke Lyons, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value.

—Tammy Salyers, 58, of Ashland, had a second-degree persistent felony offender enhancement added to her existing indictment.

