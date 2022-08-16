Boyd jailer death settlement heir arrested, again

Aug. 16—ASHLAND — The recipient of a $1.75 million settlement from the 2018 killing of Michael Lee Moore at the Boyd County Detention Center is in legal hot water again, according to court records.

Herbert Moore Jr., 50, of Ashland, called police Thursday afternoon to report a bloodbath at his home on Valley View Drive, court records show.

Moore told officers he had fired some shotgun shells into the ceiling at somebody talking, then fired off a few rounds from his pistol into a person standing in the doorway of the basement entrance, records show.

However, records indicate Moore was probably shooting at shadow people, as the law found no bodies or blood.

Officers did note Moore had a few felony convictions, which doesn't jive with the guns they found inside the house, records show.

Moore was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, records show.

Moore was charged in 2020 with multiple charges after a domestic incident in which police said he threatened to blow a woman's brains out. He was also charged that same year after being discovered with a gun at a local bank, records show.