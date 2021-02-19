Boyd man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.

Feb. 19—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Boyd man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in December.

Thomas D. Hager, 19, 106 Boyd St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with second-degree sexual assault of a child. He will return to court on Tuesday.

The girl told police the assault happened at a home in Cadott. She said Hager forced her to have sexual intercourse with him.

Hager was arrested and was later released on a signature bond.

