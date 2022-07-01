Boyd man gets seven years prison for large meth find

Jul. 1—EAU CLAIRE — A Boyd man with two prior felony criminal methamphetamine convictions will spend seven years in prison after a large amount of meth was found in his car during a traffic stop in Eau Claire.

Allen D. Zugier, 53, was sentenced this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-offense possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

A felony count of attempting to elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and operating after revocation were previously dismissed but considered by Judge Jon Theisen at sentencing.

Theisen ordered Zugier to spend 10 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Zugier must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment. He must also have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

Zugier was fined $518.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police received information at 3:40 a.m. on June 9, 2021, that Zugier was driving a car into Eau Claire that contained a large amount of illegal drugs.

An officer was in the 1000 block of Forest Street when he saw the suspect vehicle traveling north on the street.

The officer attempted to pull Zugier over because the rear window of his vehicle was broken.

Zugier accelerated at a high rate of speed after the officer activated his emergency lights and siren.

Zugier eventually pulled over on Barron Street. He got out of the vehicle and was placed in handcuffs.

Zugier declined to answer questions. Because he was currently on supervision, fled from officers and was suspected to be involved in drug activity, officers then searched his vehicle.

A backpack behind the front passenger seat contained a small amount of meth and a hypodermic needle.

The window electronic controls on the driver side door were loose. An officer removed the control panel and found a tin box inside the door panel, which contained various controlled substances and four plastic bags with drug residue.

Officers then searched the area where Zugier was fleeing from officers, suspecting that he may have thrown something out of the car. Officers found a plastic bag at Forest Street and Sheridan Road. Inside were multiple plastic bags containing nearly 140 grams of methamphetamine.

Zugier was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

Zugier was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in July 2016 in Eau Claire County and a felony count of methamphetamine delivery in September 2014 in Chippewa County.