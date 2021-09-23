Boyd man shot Wednesday afternoon in Montevideo game preserve, airlifted to HCMC

Sep. 23—MONTEVIDEO — A Boyd man suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon after being shot at a private game preserve, according to a news release from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, James Dean Roth, 74, was transported by private vehicle to the CCM Health emergency room in Montevideo. He was later airlifted with life-threatening injuries to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Law enforcement received a 911 call about the shooting as Roth was being transported to the Montevideo emergency room. It was later determined that the shooting took place on the 12000 block of First Street West.

The incident is under investigation.

The Montevideo Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the incident reported at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday.