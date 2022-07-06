Boyd Sheriff's busts felon with gun, court records say

Jul. 5—SUMMIT — A parolee on the run suspected of dealing drugs was arrested Thursday after investigators found him with a gun, according to court records.

Deputies with the Boyd County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Unit arrested Jason A. Estep, 40, of Ashland, on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm and receiving a stolen firearm.

According to court records, Estep — who was wanted for breaking parole — was spotted on Woodlawn Avenue a few days prior, but escaped deputies on a motor bike, records show.

Inside the home Estep was at, deputies found a 9mm Beretta pistol with a scratched serial number, a citation states.

Investigators later learned the gun had been stolen, records show.

Upon Estep's arrest on June 30, he claimed the firearm investigators found and said he'd bought it off of someone in Grayson for $200, records show.

Inside the room where he was busted, records show investigators found a large sum of cash, which Estep admitted came from drug proceeds.

