Boyd woman charged with assaulting minor

Nov. 25—A Boyd County woman was charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault (child abuse).

Racheal Marsh was arrested on Wednesday and transported to the Boyd County Detention Center after Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a female juvenile who had disclosed to her guidance counselor that she had been physically assaulted. According to KSP, the assault resulted in visible injuries by her foster parent over the weekend.

When KSP presented the case to the Boyd County Grand Jury on Tuesday, a criminal indictment was issued.

The investigation, conducted by KSP and Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley, is ongoing.