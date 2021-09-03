Boyd woman pleads guilty to stealing dogs

Sep. 3—CATLETTSBURG — A former Boyd County animal control officer who testified against her brother at a murder trial over the summer has pleaded guilty to stealing two dogs, according to court records.

Danielle J. Childers pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of more than $500 in value and second-degree animal cruelty. Childers will have a five-year probation period in which. if she keeps her nose clean and abides by the terms, she won't be convicted.

If not, she faces 10 years in prison.

Childers was indicted last year on charges dating back to 2015, in which she was accused of agreeing to train a person's dog, then never giving it back. What happened to the dogs is still a mystery.

Part of that diversion agreement is Childers must submit a sworn affidavit "detailing exactly who received the dogs in question and where they were sent when they left her care," the plea deal states.

She must also pay $12,000 restitution and is not allowed to volunteer or work with animals during her probation period.

Over the summer, Childers testified against her brother, Christopher Childers, during a three-day murder trial in Boyd County Circuit Court. While authorities accused Christopher Childers of burning his mother inside her home, the jury acquitted him.

During the trial, Danielle Childers had to be admonished several times for testifying to evidence outside the purview of the trial.

