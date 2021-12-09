Boyfriend of abducted pregnant mom arrested and confessed to killing her, police say

Police have arrested the boyfriend of a pregnant mother, and say he confessed to abducting and killing her in South Miami-Dade.

Xavier Johnson, 32, was arrested on charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated battery and burglary, according to Miami-Dade police. In the arrest report, detectives said that Johnson, who lives in Florida City, confessed to kidnapping and killing 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd, who was six weeks pregnant and has two children, ages 1 and 5.

His arrest comes after human remains were found Wednesday by a search dog in the woods near the Homestead Air Reserve Base. Police say they began searching in the area after getting a tip from a family member who spotted Llody’s boyfriend’s truck in the area.

Two law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation told the Miami Herald the body is female and is believed to be Lloyd. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s office needs to identify the body.

“It’s been two days since Andreae Lloyd was suddenly abducted. We have charged the person responsible for her abduction & murder,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez wrote on Twitter at 12:20 a.m. Thursday. “Family, friends & our community are hurting since her tragic disappearance. We are committed to Andreae & her family as the investigation continues.”

Police say Andreae Lloyd, 27, was taken from a South Miami-Dade home against her will early Tuesday morning.

Lloyd has been missing since she was dragged against her will early Tuesday from a home where she works as a caretaker. Police say a man knocked on the door of the home where Lloyd was working in the 13000 block of Southwest 285th Terrace, dragged her outside and “beat her repeatedly.”

Then, according to police, he drove off with her in a white Honda Civic, its license tag Y650DL.

Miami Herald staff writer Michelle Marchante contributed to this report.

